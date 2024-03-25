Government approves $160m water plan

The Hollis Reservoir off the Valencia Road, Valencia. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Government has approved a $160 million water plan intended to provide 90 per cent of the country with a reliable water supply by 2025.

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales announced the plan at the commissioning of the Bad Hill, Plymouth Pipeline Development project on March 25.

Gonzales said because of the programme, communities in Wallerfield, Valencia, Aripo, Clarke Road, Chatham, Palo Seco, Granville, Freeport and Signal Hill in Tobago would benefit.

“Fourteen wells will be drilled over the next 12 months to continue to provide the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago with a reliable supply of water,” he said.

He said under an Inter-American Development Bank-funded programme, six wells will also be drilled in Freeport, Tucker Valley and other areas, bringing the total to approximately 20 wells to be drilled over that period of time.