Celebrating Caribbean spirit with classical music

A small chorus performs at Chandelier Productions event Rest (2023) under the direction of esteemed conductor and composer Michael Hudlin. (1) -

CHANDELIER Productions will host Where We From, a celebration of the Caribbean spirit through classical music, at All Saints’ Anglican Church, Marli Street, Maraval.

A media release said the presentation promises to immerse audiences in a symphony of intricate choral arrangements and majestic orchestration; with each composition highlighting the splendour and magnificence of Caribbean talent.

Conductor and composer Michael Hudlin will entertain audiences through a meticulous curation of pieces, traversing from classical masterpieces to the vibrant heartbeat of traditional Caribbean folk melodies, and ending in an exquisite ode to Trinidad and Tobago through artful arrangements of national songs, the release said.

On April 6 from 6.30 pm, the production will feature the premiere of Hudlin's Te Deum Latin translation – We Praise Thee, O God. Te Deum was composed specifically with the merger of classical and folk/calypso music in mind, and will be brought to life by a chorus of accomplished vocalists. These include, sopranos – Samantha Stanislaus, Adafih Padmore, and Josanne Bethelmy; altos – Gabrielle Tull, Christine David Lewis, and Paula Daniel-Linton; tenors: Carl-Anthony Hines and Jamel Williams; baritones – Isaiah Alexander, Christopher Thomas, and Garnet Allen; with the Lydian Steel Ensemble adding an extra layer to the symphony of voices, the release said.

Where We From is Chandelier Productions' 11th production, since its inception in 2015.

Founded by singer, stage manager and producer Tiana Chandler, the company was created as a platform for members of the creative industry to be seen and heard, whilst providing top-tier entertainment to its audiences, the release said.

Some of its acclaimed productions include Rest (2023), The Pursuit of Greatness (2022), For Faith and Music (2021) and And On Earth, Peace (2020).

Where We From is being sponsored by TT Music Company Ltd's (Music TT) Live Music District (LMD).

Live Music District is a key initiative designed to create opportunities for jobs and revenue generation in the arts and entertainment sector, and its commitment to this mission has played a crucial role in bringing Where We From to life, the release said.

Tickets are available online via chandelierproductionstt.com, 710-9436, 295-7435 or e-mail chandelierproductions1@gmail.com.

For more info: Facebook and Instagram pages (@productionschandelier)