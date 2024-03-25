Bain, Mohammed start bright at Catch Jr Tennis

Young players during the opening ceremony of the Catch Junior Tennis National Championships at the National Racquet Centre on March 23, in Tacarigua. PHOTO BY DANIEL PRENTICE

Makeda Bain and Lilly Mohammed showed their quality on day two of the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua yesterday.

Playing in the girls 14 and Under category round robin phase, top-seeded Bain defeated Cherdine Sylvester 6-0, 6-4 and later whipped Shasmeen Mohammed 6-0, 6-0.

Third-ranked Mohammed also showed her ability. She first cruised past Suri Ramcharan 6-0, 6-0 and then got past Karissa Mohammed 6-2, 6-3.

In the girls 12 and Under, there were comfortable wins for first-seeded Suri Ramcharan and Ysanne Williams.

Ramcharan breezed to a 4-1, 4-1 win over Samiyah Mohammed and Williams beat Jade Hadeed 4-0, 4-0.

The best players will advance to the knockout phase later this week. In the boys 14 and Under, there were victories for Jaysean Wells and Nirav Dougdeen.

Wells defeated Javed Dowlat 6-3, 6-3 and Dougdeen got past Ridello Boodhai 6-3, 6-0. The tournament continues until Thursday.