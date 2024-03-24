Patrice Franklin opens kitchen of Sweet Sensations

Patrice Franklin -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Patrice Franklin, the mastermind behind Sweet Sensations, blends childhood memories with professional expertise to create a symphony of flavours that captivate the senses.

As Easter approaches, Franklin opens her kitchen doors to share her passion for cooking and baking with a touch of Easter flair.

Her interest in baking stretches back to her childhood, when she recalls watching her mother create delectable treats like sponge cake and custard.

“My love for food, or rather desserts, started by me watching my mum in the kitchen,” she told Newsday.

“I fondly remember anticipating licking the spoon as she would allow me to assist her. So much did I enjoy these moments that around the age of eight, I would take a cookbook and try out a recipe. The Sainsbury book of Children’s Party Cooking was my fondest and remained so throughout the years. It was always my go-to for sweet or savoury items.”

Franklin did an associate of science degree in culinary management at the TT Hospitality and Tourism Institute and further studies in the US and at SITAL College of Tertiary Education. However, it was the unforeseen challenges brought by the covid19 pandemic that propelled Franklin to refocus her efforts and channel her creativity into her home-based bakery.

Operating from her home in Point Cumana, Franklin’s Sweet Sensations quickly gained recognition for its innovative approach to baking.

“At Sweet Sensations, we offer a range of items from sweet to savoury, gluten-free, and vegan. We are most known for our range of cookies because of the flavours that we incorporate.”

As Easter approaches, Franklin’s culinary imagination takes flight to produce traditional favourites with a unique twist.

“Easter cooking in our home simply embraces the consumption of meat with a delicious quiche and, of course, hot cross buns,” she shared.

Guided by the motto, “It is what it is until it isn’t,” Franklin navigates life’s challenges with resilience and a spirit of adaptation. This same ethos permeates every aspect of Sweet Sensations, where customer satisfaction is paramount, and each creation is infused with love and dedication.

To add a touch of sweetness to your Easter festivities, Franklin shares two of her favourite recipes.

Mango coconut hot cross buns

Ingredients

1 lb 4 oz sifted all-purpose flour

3 oz granulated sugar

3 oz brown sugar

¼ cup shredded coconut

1 tsp salt

1 cup sultanas, or mixed fruits

2 tsp cake spice

11g or 1 pack instant yeast

½ cup coconut milk

2 or 3 ripe mangoes

½ tsp grated ginger

1 beaten egg

1 cup icing sugar

1 tsp coconut essence, optional

½ cup honey

Directions

Preheat oven to 360°F.

Mix flour, both sugars, coconut, yeast, salt and sultanas together.

Slice and juice the mangoes and add to coconut milk. Warm mixture.

Add wet mixture to dry and fold until well mixed.

Add ginger and egg until a soft dough is formed.

Cover and leave to rise for two hours in a dry bowl.

Poke with fingers to deflate and remove from the bowl.

Knead gently and cut dough into 12 pieces.

Roll into a ball and leave in baking tray for 30 minutes until size doubles.

Place in the oven and bake for 10-15 minutes.

Add a teaspoon of water to the honey, mixing icing sugar with essence and enough water to make a thick consistency.

As soon as the buns come out of the oven, glaze with honey mixture and let dry for five minutes.

Take the icing mixture and make a cross design on each bun.

Carrot, guava and pistachio mousse

Ingredients

2 cups whipping cream

¼ cup icing sugar

1 whole carrot, grated

½ tsp grated ginger

¼ tsp brown sugar

1 cup water

1 tsp guava jelly or jam

½ cup pistachios

½ cup pistachio cream or 1 tsp pistachio essence

Directions

In a small pot over a medium flame add carrot, ginger, brown sugar, guava jelly and water.

Boil until a thick syrup forms. Cool.

Crush pistachios and add to cream.

Whip 1 cup of whipping cream until thick with icing sugar.

Add pistachio mixture. Put 1 tbsp in a clear cup or glass and put into the fridge for 10 minutes.

Whip remaining cream until thick and add carrot mixture. Layer onto the first mixture.

Repeat until vessel is full.

Chill for three hours and serve.