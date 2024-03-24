ODPM: Piparo mud volcano quiet over weekend

Activity at the Piparo mud volcano has slowed down for now, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) has said after monitoring the site over the weekend.

The ODPM issued a statement on Sunday noting a marked reduction in the noise and the release of mud and gas from the volcano.

“No noticeable new fissures have appeared on the volcano’s dome, neither has any large-scale widening occurred. The ODPM also met with some of the residents in the community, who confirmed these observations,” the statement read.

Access to the area is restricted while the volcano remains active.

It said other agencies, including the Couva-Tabaquite-Talparo Regional Corporation’s Disaster Management Unit, the Princes Town Regional Corporation, and the Environmental Management Authority, as well as petroleum geologist Xavier Moonan of Touchstone Exploration, are also monitoring activity at the site.

“Because of the ongoing threat posed by the sub-surface activity as well as the sudden explosion of mud and gas, the site remains cordoned off and security patrols are being conducted by municipal police and the TT Police Service.

The public is therefore advised once again to avoid venturing in close proximity to the volcano.”