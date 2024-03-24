Life after SEA

Make a kite and go kite flying. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Yes! SEA is over and the pressure is off! After months and years of practicing, children (and parents) may find themselves at loose ends, especially during the Easter vacation period.

What are some options children can explore during this time to rest, relax and recharge?

Sleep would be a priority in the days after the exam, as bodies and minds recover from the intense pressure of the last few days and years.

Children can attend some of the Easter camps such as those being offered by the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Museum, Niherst, the Kambule Movement, the YMCA, SBCS Trincity, and the Diabetes Association of TT, as well as many others around the island.

They can do arts and crafts, go on field trips, learn to bake, cook, sew or make jewellery, and play outdoors with others.

The rules on playing games on phones and tablets can be relaxed for a while, within reason, letting children catch up with their online games and friends, but playing outside remains important.

Those interested in learning about the culture, history, and biodiversity of TT can explore the National Carnival Commission’s Carnival display at the Queen’s Park Savannah, the Land of the Hummingbird Exhibition at Castle Killarney, the Invest in Women exhibition at the Rotunda Gallery at the Red House, and many others.

Visits to the Emperor Valley Zoo, the Pointe-A-Pierre Wildfowl Trust, the Asa Wright Nature Centre, La Vega Estate, the Botanical Gardens can be fun and educational.

Some children may want to explore their creativity by making Easter bonnets or kites to fly on Easter Sunday and Monday.

Maybe they could try writing for fun rather than for the exam, practicing their storytelling skills or describing the world around them.

Others may enjoy relaxing with a book, or two, or five. Now’s the perfect time to sign up with the library, where you can check out a few books at a time, or browse the shelves of bookstores.

The beach will also be an option, as families can take a day to relax, or a visit to a water park or a community pool.

Relaxing and enjoying life can be the guiding principle of the next few weeks, until the stress of preparing to enter high school hits.