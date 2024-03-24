Debut wins for Alex Ekesa, Shari Thomas at Trinidad and Tobago Marathon events

Alex Ekesa and Palmenia Agudelo Berrio, winners of the TT International Marathon at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on March 24. - Photo by Jelani Beckles

ALEX Ekesa and Shari Thomas won the men's Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM) and women's half marathon respectively on their debuts on March 24.

In the marathon's men's category, Ekesa of Kenya was a comfortable winner in two hours, 31 minutes and 28 seconds (2:31:28). Ekesa, 41, has made his name known on the local running circuit for the last few years, especially in 5K events.

Athletes began the race at White Hall at the Queen's Park Savannah, before running through Port of Spain. The participants then headed east to Trincity, before returning to the savannah to complete the race.

Finishing more than five minutes behind Ekesa was TT's Collin Pereira, stopping the clock in 2:36:31.

Also finishing in the top five were Colombian Jose Ararat Diaz (2:46:38), TT's Elvis Turner (2:53:13) and Christopher Mitchell, also of TT (2:54:46).

Colombian Palmenia Agudelo Berrio, 32, dominated the women's marathon field to win easily in 2:58:23 and finish seventh overall.

Chantel Le Maitre of TT, the second-placed woman (14th overall), was 44 minutes behind Berrio in 3:42:34. The local trio of Shardie Mahabir, Christine Regis and Sjaelan Evans all finished in the top five among the women. Mahabir was third (16th overall) in 3:53:29, Regis fourth (19th overall) in 3:59:10 and Evans fifth (21st overall) in 4:08:42.