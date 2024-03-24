Businessman charged with $10m attempted fraud

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo by Roger Jacob

A CONSTRUCTION company director is expected to face a High Court master on Monday morning, charged with seven counts of uttering a forged document and a separate account of attempting to obtain over $10 million fraudulently.

Daniel Wilson, 48, is accused of attempting to obtain $10,125,000 by false pretense after presenting a fraudulent cheque to a commercial bank in Tunapuna.

He was arrested by Tunapuna police on March 20 and charged three days later by PC Groome of the Fraud Squad, who led an investigation into a report made by the bank.

A police report said Wilson allegedly presented a Central Bank cheque and contract documents claiming to be from the Ministry of Works and Transport to open an account. The documents were accepted as genuine, police said, but were later found to be fraudulent.

The investigation was supervised by Snr Supt Arlet Groome, Insp Damion Thomas, and Cpl Adams of the Fraud Squad.