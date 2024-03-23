Unicakery’s sugar cookies

BAVINA SOOKDEO

“Sugar cookies make the perfect beginner-friendly baking activity for Easter,” insisted Naomi Anderson, owner of Unicakery, a business known not only for its delectable treats but also for its dedication to catering to diverse dietary needs, especially for individuals managing diabetes.

However, baking is not just a business for Anderson. She says it’s a creative outlet and a therapeutic experience.

“I love cooking and food, specifically baking because it is a creative outlet for me. I was always very artistic and loved drawing and painting, and baking simply became my main choice of expression. Baking is a very therapeutic experience for me.

“I also love the scientific aspect of food and seeing how different ingredients react when they are combined.”

Anderson articulates the core philosophy of her business: “At Unicakery, we prioritize creating magical moments through cakes and desserts. Our mission is to make every celebration special, inclusive, and delicious.”

Unicakery, of San Juan, initially built its brand by offering special-occasion cakes and desserts. Anderson’s passion project, Unicakery Tutorials, now primarily focuses on baking classes and courses.

Anderson’s motto, “Once I am alive, the opportunity exists to be better,” reflects her drive to present the best version of herself every day.

The slogan of Unicakery, Made with Magic, captures the essence of the enchanting creations that emerge from the kitchen.

This magic extends to Unicakery Tutorials, where the slogan is The Magic of Cake Artistry, emphasizing the spellbinding nature of the baking experience.

Just in time for Easter, Anderson shared her sugar cookie recipe.

Sugar cookies:

1 cup softened butter

1 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

In a large mixing bowl, cream together the softened butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy.

Add the egg and vanilla extract and mix until well combined.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until a dough forms.

Divide the dough into two equal parts, shape each into a disk, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and line baking sheets with parchment paper.

Roll out the chilled dough on a floured surface to about ¼-inch thickness.

Use cookie cutters to cut out shapes and place them on the prepared baking sheets.

Bake for 8-10 minutes or until the edges are lightly golden.

Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheets for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Royal icing recipe:

2 large egg whites

4 cups powdered sugar

1 tsp lemon juice or white vinegar

Food coloring (optional)

In a clean, grease-free mixing bowl, beat the egg whites until frothy.

Gradually add the powdered sugar and lemon juice or vinegar, mixing on low speed until smooth and glossy.

If using food coloring, divide the icing into separate bowls and tint each with desired colors.

Transfer the icing to piping bags fitted with small round tips for outlining and flooding.

Outline the cooled sugar cookies with the icing, then flood the inside with more icing, using a toothpick to spread evenly.

Allow the royal icing to set completely before adding additional decorations or details.

Decorating tips:

For intricate designs, use a fine-tipped piping bag or toothpick to pop any air bubbles formed when decorating.

Add sprinkles or edible glitter while the icing is still wet for extra flair.

Let decorated cookies dry overnight or a minimum of six hours for the best results.