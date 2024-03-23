Trinidad and Tobago lose to Argentina in Pan Am Indoor hockey final

Trinidad and Tobago men’s hockey player Jordan Reynos makes a forward play during the final of the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup against against Argentina in Calgary, Canada on Friday. Photo courtesy Pan American Hockey Federation. -

Trinidad and Tobago's men's hockey team were beaten in the final of the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup in Calgary, Canada on Friday when Argentina came away with a 5-2 win to lift the trophy and finish the tournament unbeaten.

TT advanced to the final and booked their spot in the 2025 FIH Indoor World Cup earlier on Friday when they got an exciting 5-4 win over the US in the first semifinal.

In the final, though, the Argentine outfit proved too strong for their Caribbean opponents as they recorded their second win over them in the competition. In round-robin action on Thursday, Argentina whipped TT 12-2 after the Calypso Stickmen opted to rest a few regular players for the clash.

TT coach Raphael Govia said getting past the Argentine team would have been a difficult task, and his team struggled to keep tabs on Augustin Ceballos who netted a hat-trick to lead the South American outfit.

Juan Eleicegui gave Argentina the lead in the tenth minute, with TT finding an equaliser just three minutes later through Jordan Vieira. A pair of quick goals from Ceballos then saw Argentina heading to the break with a 3-1 lead.

Argentina opened up a 5-1 lead by the 27th minute, with further goals from Ceballos and Eleicegui, before Vieira netted his second of the game in the 34th minute to give TT a late consolation.

TT lost at the final hurdle, but Govia and his charges were able to complete their mission in Calgary as they have notched the country's third Indoor World Cup qualification after featuring in the 2007 and 2018 editions.