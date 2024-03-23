Time to pass torch to new leader, Kamla

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - File photo

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

It is with a profound sense of duty and patriotism that I address you today. The time has come for a heartfelt conversation about the future of our beloved TT. You, as a woman, a mother, a grandmother, and a leader, have left an indelible mark on our nation. Your tenure as prime minister from 2010 to 2015 was marked by hope, progress, and dedication across sectors like education, health, agriculture, tourism, and trade.

You endeavoured to be a leader who listened to the voices of the people, striving to fulfil their aspirations. Despite facing immense pressure from various quarters, including the opposition and critics, you persevered with resilience. However, as the years passed the political landscape shifted and the will of the people evolved.

In the subsequent years under Dr. Rowley’s leadership, we witnessed a different approach – a resolute stance, unyielding to pressures, even if it meant unreasonable decisions affecting livelihoods. Although there were merits to this approach, I don’t attribute Rowley’s victory in the last elections to his leadership; rather, I believe he won because you were the Opposition Leader.

Now, as we look ahead to the next general election we stand at a pivotal moment. Rowley’s tenure has showcased strategic prowess, and there’s a looming sense that another victory may be on the horizon for him. This is not merely because of overwhelming support but also due to the absence of a formidable opposition. Rowley has consistently outmanoeuvred you, and it’s likely he will continue to do so in 2025.

I would not be surprised if Rowley calls an early election next year, strategically timing it before your internal leadership elections. I honestly believe his goal is to keep you as the Leader of the Opposition because he believes it will secure him another five years in power without significant effort.

We are at a crossroads where your continued position as Opposition Leader might inadvertently solidify the status quo. The future line-up within the PNM hints at a well-planned succession, ensuring continuity and stability for years to come. The UNC, on the other hand, faces a critical juncture where a change in leadership could reinvigorate our party and offer renewed hope to the citizens of our nation.

Please take a moment to reflect on the state of your party and its current condition. It’s evident that your MPs lack unity, a fact that I’m sure you are already aware of. The root cause, of course, is strong leadership. This is not about personal gain or past achievements but about the collective future of TT. Passing on the torch to a new leader would not only be a symbol of graceful transition but also a beacon of hope for over 300,000 citizens looking for a fighting chance.

I urge you to consider this plea with the utmost sincerity and patriotism. Your legacy is secure, and now it’s time to pave the way for a new chapter in our nation’s journey towards progress and prosperity.

MATTHIAS MATHURA

via e-mail