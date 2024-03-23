The Sugar Hive’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Easter Eggs

Sugar Hive’s peanut butter chocolate Easter eggs. Photo courtesy Sugar Hive

Princes Town buzzes with creativity and sweetness, thanks to The Sugar Hive. With a passion for baking that spans back to childhood, owner Tameeka Patel-Mohammed has transformed it into a thriving business.

Reflecting on her journey, Patel-Mohammed says, “I have officially been baking (doing it as a business) since my daughter was born in 2019.

“However, my love of baking stems back to childhood. I remember watching baking shows and competitions and longing to do just that. I have always loved the notion of creating art that is edible!”

Despite pursuing a different degree at UTT, her passion for baking never waned. It was the birth of her daughter that reignited her inspiration, prompting her to follow her dreams and launch The Sugar Hive.

“My daughter is now four years old and proudly tells anyone her mom makes the best cookies!” she beamed.

An online business, The Sugar Hive has become synonymous with treats that are both visually stunning and incredibly tasty, with the motto “Art you can eat!”

As Easter approaches, The Sugar Hive embraces the spirit of the season with a flourish of fun, colorful, and tasty treats. For the owner, Easter cooking means more than just baking. From intricately decorated cookies to whimsical cakes, each confection is a celebration of the season.

In the midst of her baking endeavors, the owner’s daughter remains her greatest source of inspiration and motivation.

“She has faith and pride in me that keeps me going,” she said. “She tells me we need to open a mommy-daughter bakery.”

With Easter just around the corner, The Sugar Hive shared its peanut-butter chocolate Easter eggs recipe with you:

Ingredients:

12 ozs (2 cups) semi-sweet chocolate

¼ cup butter

1 cup peanut butter

1 ½ cups powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla

Tools:

Silicone egg mold

Easter sprinkles

Directions:

Gently melt chocolate in microwave, stopping to stir every 30 seconds until melted. Be careful not to overheat or the chocolate will burn.

Evenly spread about 1 tablespoon of melted chocolate in mold and refrigerate until set.

Spread another tablespoon of chocolate to create a thicker shell.

For the peanut butter filling, thoroughly mix the remaining ingredients together using a mixer. You can try doing this by hand to build some arm muscles!

Using a spoon or your hand, fill the chocolate eggs in the mold almost filled with the peanut butter mixture.

Spread extra chocolate on top of the peanut butter mixture and chill till set.

Carefully remove eggs from mold and drizzle with melted chocolate.

Decorate with sprinkles or colored chocolate. The egg is your canvas!

Note: No silicone mold? No problem. Using your hands, shape the peanut butter mixture into an egg shape and dip in chocolate using a fork. Place on a parchment-lined tray to refrigerate.