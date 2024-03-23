Teen runners dominate Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon 5K

Omare Thompson finishes first in the TTIM 5K overall male event at the Queen’s Park Savannah on March 23, 2023 in Port of Spain. - DANIEL PRENTICE

NATIONAL junior distance runner Omare Thompson enjoyed a comfortable victory in a TT International Marathon (TTIM) 5K dominated by youth, on Saturday afternoon.

Thompson, 17, and fellow 15-year-old +One a Week representative, Keiel Samuel, copped gold and bronze, respectively, overall.

Thompson clocked 16 minutes, 31 seconds – significantly ahead of runner-up Isaiah Alder of Cougars Athletics, who finished in 17:04. Samuel ended in 17:27.

Christopher Sammy, 14, nearly crept into the overall top three, finishing in 18:07.

Sarah Guillen, another +One a Week standout, finished first among the women and ranked 15th overall, clocking 23:43.

The short race served as a competitive build-up to the full and half-marathons on Sunday morning.

The 42nd TTIM 42.2 km full-length race will start at White Hall, Queen’s Park Savannah, at 4.30 am.

The route takes runners along the savannah onto Dundonald Street, proceeding to South Quay before heading east where they will transition onto the Priority Bus Route, where runners will make a U-turn at a marked point near Orange Grove. They will return to the finish line at White Hall.

The bus route will be closed off to traffic. The 21.1km half-marathon will start at the halfway mark of the full marathon and take the same course back to the savannah. Cash prizes are on offer for the overall podium finishers and the podium finishers in the various age groups.