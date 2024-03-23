Stop speed traps near Westmall

THE EDITOR: The speed trap at the roundabout near Westmall, where police target drivers entering and exiting the mall, seems unfairly placed.

It’s crucial to ensure road safety, but the location of this trap appears more about catching unsuspecting drivers than improving safety.

Speed enforcement should focus on areas with higher accident rates or where speeding poses a greater risk to pedestrians and other road users.

Instead of targeting drivers leaving a shopping centre, authorities could consider monitoring school zones, residential areas, or stretches of road known for speed-related accidents.

Such locations would benefit more from speed enforcement measures, potentially reducing accidents and saving lives.

Efforts to curb speeding should also include education and awareness campaigns to remind drivers of the importance of adhering to speed limits.

Additionally, using technology such as speed cameras could provide a more continuous and fair method of enforcement, ensuring that speeding is addressed consistently across various locations.

By focusing on areas with higher risks and using a combination of enforcement and educational measures, authorities can create a safer environment for all road users while avoiding the perception of setting traps for unsuspecting drivers.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail