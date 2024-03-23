One a penny, two a penny, hot cross buns

Hot cross buns - Wendy Rahamut

Easter time heralds the coming of spring. It can be called a new beginning if you live in a country which experiences the different seasons. We too enjoy seasons, but the changes are not as dramatic as in cold or temperate countries. After about six long months of winter birds begin to sing, the sun peeps out from behind the clouds and everywhere the earth is blessed with signs of new growth, the sight of tulips, irises and Easter lilies are some of the first signs of spring beauty.

Easter time always brings with it some charm entrenched with tradition. It’s a time for chocolate bunnies, soft colours, dyed eggs, pretty Easter baskets, bright flowers and most important children. Easter egg hunts, chocolate Easter bunnies in all flavours and Easter bonnet parades all contribute to happy Easter memories for our children.

Last but not least, it wouldn’t be Easter without delicious breads. Hot cross buns are one of the favourites at this time of the year, they are traditionally served on Good Friday morning, here is the recipe so you can bake your own this year.

Hot cross buns

1 tbs instant dried dry yeast

¼ cup warm water

1 cup lukewarm milk

cup sugar

cup butter, melted

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground cloves

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

1 egg

1 egg yolk

4 to 4½ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup raisins

½ cup mixed peel, (optional)

1 egg white slightly beaten

1 tbs water

In a large bowl, combine yeast with 2 cups flour, combine water, milk, sugar, butter, salt, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, egg, and egg yolk. Beat until smooth.

Stir in raisins and mixed peel add enough flour to make the dough easy to handle. Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 5 mins.

Place in a greased bowl turn greased side up. Cover and let rise until doubled in bulk, about 45 minutes.

Punch down dough, divide into 4 equal parts. Cut each part into 6 equal pieces.

Shape each piece into a ball, place about 2 inches apart on a baking sheet. With a scissors, snip a cross on top of each ball.

Cover and let rise until doubled in size, about 30 mins.

Preheat oven to 375F.

Mix egg white with 1 tablespoon water, brush top of buns with egg white mixture.

Bake until golden brown, about 20 minutes.

Frost crosses on buns with powdered sugar frosting.

Makes 24 rolls.

Powdered sugar frosting

1 cup icing sugar

1 tbs water or milk

½ tsp vanilla or almond extract

Mix sugar with water and vanilla until smooth.

Add a little more water if needed ½ tsp at a time.

Place in a piping bag and pipe crosses onto buns in line with the crosses cut previously with the scissors.

Let dry before serving.

Challah (Jewish egg braid)

This is a holiday bread, steeped in tradition and history enjoyed by Jews around the world. It is so delicious that it has become a popular bread worldwide.

1 tbs instant dried yeast

¾ cup warm water

¼ cup sugar

2 eggs

1 tbs vegetable oil

2½ to 3½ cups all-purpose flour

Vegetable oil

2 egg yolks

2 tbs cold water

Poppy seeds for garnishing the top.

Combine yeast with 1¼ cups flour.

Combine water, sugar, eggs, one egg yolk, and one-tablespoon oil.

Add to flour mixture and beat until smooth.

Stir in enough remaining dough to make the dough easy to handle, soft but not sticky.

Knead dough on a lightly-floured surface for about 5 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, cover and let rise until doubled in bulk, 45 mins to one hour.

Punch down dough and divide into 3 equal parts.

Roll each part into a rope like length about 14 inches long. Place ropes close together on a lightly greased cookie sheet. Braid ropes gently and loosely. Fasten ends and tuck under braid securely. Brush with oil and let rise until doubled in size 30 to 40 minutes.

Pre-Heat oven to 375F.

Mix the other egg yolk with 2 tablespoons of water and brush braid with egg yolk mixture.

Sprinkle with poppy seeds and bake for 25-30 minutes until deep golden brown. Makes one braid.

Cheddar cheese braid

1 tbs active instant yeast

2½ to 3 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup milk

¼ cup butter, melted

1 tbs sugar

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

For the filling:

½ tbs butter

1 cup grated cheese

Prepare dough:

In a large bowl combine flour, sugar, salt, and yeast and sugar. Add 1 cup cheese.

Warm milk to 115 to 120 F, add melted butter