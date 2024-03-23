KyCoSensations’ white velvet lemon curd Easter bunny cakesicles

Easter cakesicles by Kye-Leigh Ragoonanan of KyCoSensations. Photo courtesy Kye-Leigh Ragoonanan

In the tranquil village of Tabaquite, Kye-Leigh Ragoonanan, the creative force behind KyCo-Sensations, brings her passion for baking to life. As a child, Ragoonanan enjoyed spending time in the kitchen alongside her mother.

“From a young age, I always loved trying new things and crafting business ideas with the purpose of creating things that people can enjoy its quality from. Even though I knew little about frosting cakes back then, my passion for baking stemmed from helping my mom in the kitchen and experimenting by myself on what flavors each ingredient adds to a recipe and those that make it outstanding,” she recalled.

Inspired by the tranquility she found in cake-decorating tutorials during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ragoonanan decided to enroll in a cake-decorating course.

“I discovered how satisfying buttercream piping was in cake tutorials that I came across online…the tranquility that it brought me was my ‘light-bulb moment’ where I decided to sign up for a cake decorating online course at UWI, whilst still attending my CAPE classes at AS JA Girls’ College, San Fernando, in 2021.”

“After that, my talent for baking and cake artistry was quickly picked up on and I opened my small online business while pursuing my (bachelor of law) degree at (the Institute of Law and Academic Studies).”

Asked why she loves baking, Ragoonanan explained, “For me, piping on cakes and baking is like meditation mixed with indulgence. It calms my mind once I’m focused on the task at hand, like a stress-coping mechanism.”

KyCoSensations offers custom cakes, cupcakes, and cakesicles, with bento cakes being Ragoonanan’s specialty.

“Since I’m a home baker, my online business is located in Tabaquite, where cakes can be picked up. However, I mostly do deliveries to selected points for convenience to my customers.”

Asked about Easter cooking, the young baker said, “My idea of Easter cooking/baking is replicating the cheerful pastel colors and delightful flavors that Easter brings, in sweet treats.”

To add a touch of sweetness to your Easter celebrations, she shared her recipe for white velvet lemon curd Easter bunny cakesicles.

White Velvet Cake:

1 (8oz) cream cheese, softened

1 stick unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

4 egg whites, room temperature

2 cups cake flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

½ cup buttermilk

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 tbsp clear vanilla extract

Lemon Curd:

3 large egg yolks

⅔ cup granulated sugar

1 tbsp lemon zest

¼ lemon juice

⅛ tsp salt

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

Bunny Design:

24oz melted white (or preferred color) chocolate

4oz white fondant

2oz piece pink fondant

12 palette sticks

Preheat oven to 350°F and grease an 18-inch pan, adding a circle of wax paper to the bottom.

Using a mixer, beat cream cheese, butter, and sugar on high speed for five minutes and slowly add in egg whites.

To a small bowl mix together buttermilk, oil, and vanilla extract and set aside.

On low speed, add dry ingredients to butter mixture and pour buttermilk mixture in intervals until well incorporated. Do not overmix. Transfer the batter into the pan and bake for 30 minutes.

On high heat, whisk the ingredients consistently for the lemon curd on a double boiler until curd thickens. When cooled, crumble the cake and add three tablespoons lemon curd and mix together until it holds well in a ball shape.

Paint a layer of melted chocolate on the bottom and up the sides of the popsicle cavity mold, inserting the popsicle sticks into the mold and place in the freezer for five minutes.

Scoop out one spoon of cake ball filling and press into the chocolate shell, leaving a small space at the center.

Using a piping bag or teaspoon, fill the space with lemon curd filling.

Cover with a thin layer of chocolate on top, scraping off any excess with an offset spatula and freeze for 20 minutes or until hardened.

Carefully remove the cakesicles from the mold.

Roll out white fondant into small balls and press out the bunny ear and paw shapes, adding the pink accents and stick unto cakesicles using a brush of melted chocolate as glue.

Yields 12 cakesicles.