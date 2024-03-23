InterClub, Guiltless Yogurt team up for charity

The InterClub of TT hosted an afternoon tea on March 10, during which it announced its partnership with Guiltless Yogurt.

For every yogurt sold throughout the month, the InterClub will receive 50 cents. Justine Aboud-Chamley, the club’s president, made this announcement at the event, which took place at the Hyatt Regency. She highlighted that the partnership with Guiltless Yogurt stemmed from their commitment to investing in women and women’s issues.

InterClub serves as an umbrella organization for 17 women’s NGOs across the country. The event featured a keynote address by Professor Emerita Rhoda Reddock, who emphasized the need for society to address the social and economic exclusion faced by many women and girls due to various factors such as class, economic status, disability, geography, and inadequate education.

Reddock stressed the importance of collective freedom, stating, “While some of us have done quite well, risen in our professions and earn high salaries, none of us are free until all of us are free, as we can see from our current situation of criminal violence.”

She advocated for lobbying efforts aimed at implementing inclusive social and economic policies, ensuring a living wage for all workers, and providing social benefits that protect women and children.

The event served as a celebration of International Women’s Day, observed annually on March 8. Dr. Jacqueline Pereira-Sabga was honored with the InterClub Woman of the Year Award during the gathering.