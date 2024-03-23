Guns, ammo seized in nationwide raids

A pistol and loaded magazine seized in Barataria. - Photo courtesy TTPS

POLICE arrested six people and seized two guns, ammunition and contraband material during several exercises across the country between Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, during a stop and search exercise in the North Eastern Division officers saw when a man liming at a bar on Mt Lambert Road, San Juan, threw a plastic bag over a galvanised fence.

They retrieved the bag which contained one Beretta pistol with a magazine containing seven rounds of .9 mm ammunition and arrested the 24-year-old St Augustine man.

In the Northern Division-North, officers went to a hardware on the Eastern Main Road, Arouca, between noon and 3 pm on Friday where they searched a man and found one .9 mm pistol loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition. The suspect was taken into police custody.

Then, around 5.50 pm on Friday, PC Ramlochan stopped a Toyota Yaris on the South Trunk Road, Mosquito Creek. He searched the car and found five rounds of 12-gauge cartridges and arrested a 21-year-old man from Rousillac.

Four other people were detained in Icacos by officers of the Praedial Larceny Squad. While on patrol they stopped and searched a vehicle and found 13 buckets of cheese, 36 bottles of rum and male clothing.

The goods were seized and handed over to Customs and Excise and one of the suspects, a Venezuelan, was also detained for illegal entry into the country.

Around 1.30 am on Saturday, officers of the Western Division Gang and Intelligence Unit searched a basketball court on Covigne Road, Diego Martin. In a storm drain, they found a Glock magazine with 17 rounds of .9 mm ammunition, an empty magazine, a firearm holster, a pair of black gloves, a green camouflage ski mask, a black tactical jacket and a few wearable items with the word ‘POLICE’ or the TTPS emblem on them.

Investigations are continuing.