Glazed Delights Trinidad and Tobago’s confetti doughnut bites

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Glazed Delights TT, a newly established business, is run by husband and wife Sanya Marie Bansraj-Rampersad and Brandon Rampersad.

Affectionately known as “The BanRams,” the couple pours their passion and creativity into crafting mini doughnuts that are as delightful to the eyes as they are to the tastebuds.

Sanya Marie said, “We come from different professional backgrounds – me as a full-time nail technician and owner of Totally Nailed Concepts Beauty Spa, and Brandon as a licensed ROV pilot/crane operator at sea and the owner of BS Security Services TT.”

However, the couple’s shared love for cooking and creativity led them to embark on a sweet adventure together.

For Sanya Marie, cooking is a source of pure joy and fun, especially when shared with loved ones. “To me, cooking means being passionate about the process of making ingredients come together to create something wonderful and comforting.”

Drawing parallels between her culinary passion and her career in nail artistry, Sanya Marie remarks, “Cooking is synonymous with doing nails for me. It has always been a hobby that turned into my career. It’s never a task to do something you truly love, and I can firmly testify to that.”

Run as an online business strictly by orders, Glazed Delights TT offers a wide range of flavoured mini doughnuts, with its cinnamon sugar doughnuts standing out as a family favourite. Each batch is baked with care.

As Easter nears, Sanya Marie envisions a provision medley – a hearty dish featuring boiled and fried provisions of choice, stewed kingfish and fresh salad. “It’s all about sharing a comforting meal with loved ones.”

Their business motto is, “What you are is God’s gift to you; what you become is your gift to God.” They share their recipe for Confetti doughnut bites:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1½ tsp baking powder

pinch of salt

1 tbs sugar

1¼ cups whole milk

1 egg

4 tbsp unsalted butter melted

1 tsp vanilla extract optional

1 pack of coloured sprinkles

Melt the butter in microwave for 30 seconds, set aside. In a medium bowl, mix together flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder. Stir milk and egg together. Create a well in the centre of the flour mixture. Pour the butter, vanilla, and milk mixture into the well. Use a wire whisk to stir everything together until just combined. It will be slightly thick and lumpy but should be well incorporated. Add more milk if the desire is for it to be slightly thinner. Allow the batter to rest while heating your lightly oiled doughnut maker. Pour a little batter into a piping bag and into the machine, add sprinkles, cover with more batter to the rim, and cover machine. Cook until lightly golden/until maker turns green.

For the glaze:

2 cups powdered sugar

2 tbsp milk (add more milk for thinner glaze, more sugar for thicker glaze)

1-2 drops of coloured gel of your choice

Sift powdered sugar, this will prevent glaze from having lumps. In a medium bowl, whisk together powdered sugar and milk until desired consistency. Add ¼ teaspoon more milk at a time until it’s as thin as you like. If it becomes too thin, add more powdered sugar. For a more opaque glaze, add a few drops of white food colouring to the glaze and divide into bowls. Add your favourite colours and stir. Place the wire rack of doughnuts on top of a sheet pan to catch extra glaze drips. Grasp each doughnut by the sides and dunk into the glaze, letting it drain off for a few seconds. Then flip over and place the doughnut back onto the wire rack. Top with sprinkles immediately, as the glaze firms up quickly. Place into a plastic or paper bag and store at room temperature for up to three days, they will continue to soften over time.