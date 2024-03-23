Ex-soldier challenges CoP's decision to seize 3 guns

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A former member of the Defence Force, who was made a special reserve corporal assigned to the security detail for former commissioner of police Gary Griffith, has been permitted by the High Court to challenge the current top cop’s variation of his FUL (firearm user’s licence), taking back three weapons and leaving him with only one.

On March 22, Justice Jacqueline Wilson permitted Terson Renne to challenge Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher’s variation of his FUL.

In addition to a series of declarations, Renne also wants an order compelling the commissioner to return his Glock pistol, a 12-gauge shotgun and rifle.

Renne’s judicial review claim will come up for a hearing on May 3.

He was first granted a FUL on November 13, 2018. Between September 2019-2021, he received variations for the rifle, shotgun, two pistols and ammunition.

In August 2021, he sold one of the pistols to a Coast Guard officer and applied for a firearm disposal permit. In July 2022, he was told by an officer at the Morvant police station to bring his FUL, firearms and ammunition. He did so, the items were seized and he was told it was on instruction from the commissioner.

He said after various demands for an explanation, he said he was no longer pursuing his application for the disposal permit. In January 2023, he was told to visit the Chaguanas police station and was given a letter informing him of the commissioner’s variation of his FUL.

He was given a duplicate FUL and only his Sig Sauer pistol. He was then told the variation was pending the outcome of an investigation surrounding the variation and approvals. In April 2023, he sought information on any report on the four firearms and his removal from his duty post at the police administration building.

He was told of the investigation by the commissioner on variations and approvals for FULs.

In February, Renne’s attorneys, Kiel Taklalsingh, Keron Ramkhalwhan, Shalini Sankar and Kavita Moonasar, demanded the return of his firearms and ammunition and to reverse the variation on the FUL.

His lawsuit contends the continued detention of his firearms and ammunition is unlawful. It said the commissioner cannot vary a FUL indefinitely without any intention to exercise her power.

“Further, even if she is allowed to so vary, the Commissioner of Police cannot vary on the condition that she did ‘pending investigation’ and unreasonably delay or fail to reconsider the variation.

“Further, the decision to vary cannot be arbitrary and/or a high-handed and/or oppressive exercise of discretion.”

Renne said he has never been interviewed or given an explanation for the variation. “There is no good reason to vary the said licence and the Commissioner of Police has advanced none.”

Renne also intends to seek to have the commissioner cross-examined by his lawyers at trial.