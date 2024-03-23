Eve on Canada clash: More than Copa at stake for Trinidad and Tobago

Soca Warriors players (from left) Alvin Jones, Jesse Williams and Daniel Phillips at a training session on Friday in Texas. - Photo courtesy TTFA

WHAT'S at stake in today’s highly anticipated Concacaf Nations League play-in match against Canada is much more than a historic Copa America spot for Trinidad and Tobago.

Soca Warriors head coach Angus Eve and captain Aubrey David believe victory over their North American rivals can help inspire positive change among youths amid the nation’s overwhelming crime situation.

Eve and David were speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Both agreed that a win augurs well for the senior team, which is still in a “rebuilding stage.”

However, they’ve looked beyond the potential on-field success.

“There’s a lot of stuff, off the field, that goes on in our country…A lot of situations that we’re not proud of,” Eve said. “We want to represent the people and beauty of our country. We are taking this game as an opportunity to represent every person who has fallen (died) in the last couple of years, based on the type of violence that has been going on.

“The guys are taking this opportunity to do something positive on a world scene; not for us individually, but for families, friends and for those who have fallen in those times. We’re taking this game from a standpoint of what it means for our country, and shine a positive light on our football.”

Skipper David shared similar sentiments and thinks a winning result can return belief in TT's youth, that sport can take them away from crime and other illicit activity.

“It’s a difficult situation that we are facing, a lot of violence. This game can do a lot for our country. It can help a lot of youngsters believe that in sports there is a future, and we can lift their spirits and make them believe that they can also represent their country.

“This game means a lot for us as a team and it’s very important for us to go out there and get the win, to send a message to our country that we can do and be better,” David said.

A win for TT guarantees them a spot in Group A of the Copa, alongside FIFA World Cup champions Argentina, Chile and Peru.

The last time Canada faced TT was 24 years ago when the former prevailed 1-0 in the Concacaf Gold Cup semis, en route to the regional title.

Canada lead the all-time series between the two teams with eight wins, two draws and two losses.

Eve believes Copa qualification would be the second highest achievement ever by the senior men’s team, after their 2006 World Cup qualification.

“This is an opportunity for us to create some history for TT football. We don’t want to miss out because we may never have this chance again. We’re in a rebuilding process of our team and football in our country.

"We went through a lot of on- and off-field stress but we’re in a better place now and we want to show the world that we have young and talented players who could match up against the better teams in the world,” he said.

David, who has over 79 caps, as compared to Eve’s nation-high of 117 appearances, said Saturday’s match is the most prolific match of his career.

“It’s the biggest game for me so far. We’d love to be in the Copa, and play against Argentina, Brazil and these teams. It’s a big opportunity for all of us,” he added.

Defender David told reporters that Canada shared a similar style of play to the US, and cannot be taken for granted. Despite the likes of Bayern Munich winger Alphonso Davies, Lille striker Jonathan David and Nashville SC attacker Jacon Shaffelburg in the team, David believes TT have the depth to churn out a result.

TT have in their ranks in-form AEK Athens striker Levi Garcia, Canadian Premier League winger Reon Moore, Jamaican-based attacker Nathaniel James and youthful goalkeeper Denzil Smith, among a host of other experienced and youth talents, ready for battle.

“They have players playing in the top leagues; even though it’s younger or older players, they have quality. But we believe in ourselves and believe in what we’ve been doing and working on. That’s key for us first and foremost.

“It’s going to be a challenging game. It’s not going to be easy by any means. But we believe in ourselves, our ability and quality, and will bring our best foot forward.”

TT’s last Nations League match saw them trump USA 2-1 in November last year, despite losing out 4-2 on aggregate. After that, they lost 1-0 and drew goalless in back-to-back friendlies against Jamaica on March 1 and 3.

Eve hopes they can draw confidence from the last result against USA, and replicate that performance against Canada.

“We built a lot of confidence from playing the US. The first match we lost (3-0), it was an embarrassment for us. But for the win, it was a confidence-booster for us. We got some more belief in the guys and got a lot more of them playing on the outside since that match. We’re in good spirits and looking forward to the match.”

Kickoff is at 4pm (TT time).