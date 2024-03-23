News
Easter Bonnet Parade and Competition
Zainab Kamara
58 Minutes Ago
Celebrit-T Charles, 6, poses on stage in her costume titled, Easter Sunrise to Sunset for the Easter Bonnet Parade and Competition at City Hall, Port of Spain on March 22. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Toddlers turned up in their costumes for the Easter Bonnet Parade and Competition at City Hall, Port of Spain on March 22. The competition saw children compete in two categories. The costumes displayed a high level of creativity as each showed impeccable craftsmanship. Many chose pastel colours and exaggerated silhouettes.
Here are some of the images we captured.
Jace Angelo struts down the runway in his costume 'Frozen in Time' for the Easter Bonnet Parade and Competition at City Hall, Port of Spain on March 22. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Aria Williams, in the 0-4 years category, poses on stage in her costume constructed mainly from wrapping paper, titled It's A Wrap for the Easter Bonnet Parade and Competition at City Hall, Port of Spain on March 22. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Jordan John, in the 5 to 8 years category, poses for a photo in his graduation costume for the Easter Bonnet Parade and Competition at City Hall, Port of Spain on March 22. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Nora Armstrong, in the 0 to 4 years category, struts down the runway in her costume for the Easter Bonnet Parade and Competition at City Hall, Port of Spain on March 22. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Nathaniel Gary, in the 0 to 4 years category, takes a bow on stage at the Easter Bonnet Parade and Competition at City Hall, Port of Spain on March 22. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
