Easter Bonnet Parade and Competition

Celebrit-T Charles, 6, poses on stage in her costume titled, Easter Sunrise to Sunset for the Easter Bonnet Parade and Competition at City Hall, Port of Spain on March 22. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Toddlers turned up in their costumes for the Easter Bonnet Parade and Competition at City Hall, Port of Spain on March 22. The competition saw children compete in two categories. The costumes displayed a high level of creativity as each showed impeccable craftsmanship. Many chose pastel colours and exaggerated silhouettes.

Here are some of the images we captured.