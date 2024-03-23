Central Sports edge closer to Premiership title

On day two of their Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) National League Premiership I match against Powergen at Syne Village, Penal on Saturday, table-toppers Central Sports took big steps toward securing the league title in the final round of competition.

Central Sports (121 points) came into the final round of action with a 22-point lead ahead of second-placed Marchin Patriots. And after Powergen surged to a solid 236 for five at the end of day on one Friday, the Central Sports bowlers battled back on day two to eventually bowl the opposition out for 335.

Navin Bidiasee scored 130 to lead Powergen, while Mikkel Govia added to his two wickets from day one to finish with figures of four for 57. At the end of play on day two, Central Sports closed on 240 for five, with Jesse Bootan (73 not out) and former West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons (58 not out) in the midst of a crucial six-wicket partnership, while spinner Kavesh Kantasingh has so far grabbed figures of four for 51.

Central Sports need 96 more runs to claim eight first-innings points. But more importantly, they need just ten more points to get the batting point required to clinch the Premiership crown.

At Preysal recreation ground, the visiting Merry Boys were in a position of strength at the end of the second day as they held a healthy 205-run lead in their second turn at the crease after grabbing first-innings points. Resuming from their overnight score of 312 for nine, Merry Boys were bowled out for 335 in the first innings, with Daron Cruickshank pushing his overnight score of 124 to 145.

The Merry Boys bowlers then went to work with the ball as they bowled out Preysal for just 180, with Darren Deonarine taking the impressive figures of seven for 57.

In their second innings thus far, Merry Boys got off to a stumbling start as they ended the day on 50 for 4.

In Charlieville, Bess Motors Marchin Patriots just managed to get first-innings points against Profilbau Victoria United.

After being bowled out for 218 on day one, Marchin restricted Victoria to 206 in their first innings to take a 12-run lead into the second innings. Kyle Roopchand top-scored with 54 for Victoria, while Richie Looknauth (five for 44) and Kashtri Singh (four for 41) were the chief destroyers with the ball for Marchin.

In their second innings, Marchin lost star opener Evin Lewis (four) early in the innings but they got to 78 for two at the close of play to boast of a 90-run lead. Lewis' opening partner Teshawn Castro struck 43 off 62 balls.

At Wilson Road recreation ground in Penal, QPCC and Clarke Road United resumed regular cricket duties after abandoning play on day one to distinguish a bush fire at a nearby house.

Clarke Road posted 444 all out in their first innings, with former WI opener Kyle Hope top-scoring with 117 and Mark Deyal cracking 82. In reply, QPCC closed on 173 for two, with Jordan Warner ending the day unbeaten on 104.

All games will resume for Sunday's third and final day from 10 am.

Summarised scores

POWERGEN: 335 (Navin Bidiasee 130; Mikkel Govia 4/57) vs CENTRAL SPORTS: 240/5 (Jesse Bootan 73 not out, Lendl Simmons 58 not out; Kavesh Kantasingh 4/51).

MERRY BOYS: 335 (Daron Cruickshank 145; Nathaniel McDavid 5/98) and 50/4 vs PREYSAL: 180 (Antonio Gomez 57; Darren Deonarine 7/57).

MARCHIN PATRIOTS: 218 (Crystian Thurton 69; Jovan Ali 5/56) AND 78/2 (Teshawn Castro 43) vs PROFILBAU VICTORIA UNITED: 206 (Kyle Roopchand 54; Richie Looknauth 5/44).

CLARKE ROAD UNITED: 444 (Kyle Hope 117; Ravi Khadoo 3/53) vs QPCC: 173/2 (Jordan Warner 104 not out; Kerwyn Sirju 2/33).