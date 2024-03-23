An extraordinary, powerful leader

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - File photo by Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: When Kamla Persad-Bissessar assumed leadership of the UNC in 2010, the party held 15 seats, having garnered 194,968 votes in the 2007 general election. Today the UNC commands 19 seats and was able to secure 309,654 votes in the 2020 general election (Source: Wikipedia).

Under the astute leadership of Persad-Bissessar, the UNC has increased its seats by 21 per cent and its votes by a remarkable 59 per cent. Despite facing relentless personal attacks and sabotage attempts from both inside and outside of the party, Persad-Bissessar has propelled the UNC to unprecedented heights. In 2020, the party received the highest number of votes in its history, a testament to her effectiveness as a leader.

Persad-Bissessar’s ability to navigate through extreme adversity while achieving remarkable progress establishes her as an extraordinary and powerful leader, perhaps the strongest in post-colonial TT.

LEISHA S DHORAY

via e-mail