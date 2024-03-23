A&J’s Easter Unicorn Sundae

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Anthony and June-Ann Henry, the creative minds behind A&J’s Premium Homemade Ice Cream, have been delighting tastebuds since 2017. Cooking, for this dynamic duo, is more than just a culinary pursuit, but “synonymous with warmth, love, and the shared experience of savouring delightful flavours,” they said.

With branches at 128 Caroni Savannah Road, Charlieville, Brentwood Mall, Chaguanas, and Bradford Mall, Henry Street, Port of Spain, A&J’s specialises in premium homemade ice cream, boasting a diverse array of flavours. The couple’s passion for their craft shines through in every scoop, crafted to ensure a delightful experience for their customers.

At the heart of A&J’s Premium Homemade Ice Cream lies a simple yet profound motto: “Bringing Families Together since 2017.” This underscores their dedication to fostering moments of joy and togetherness through their homemade ice cream.

In the spirit of Easter, Anthony and June-Ann generously shared a recipe for their enchanting Easter unicorn sundae. This treat combines their signature unicorn ice cream with cookies, chocolate syrup, and more.

Here’s how you can recreate the magic at home:

Easter unicorn sundae:

1 pint A&J’s Unicorn ice cream

8 Easter-themed sugar cookies

Chocolate syrup

1 can whipped cream

Begin by placing one Easter sugar cookie at the bottom of each shallow bowl, creating a base for the sundae. Using an ice-cream scoop, add a generous portion of A&J’s Unicorn ice cream on top of the sugar cookies in each bowl. Drizzle chocolate syrup over the ice cream, creating a delightful chocolatey swirl. Top each sundae with another Easter sugar cookie for added crunch and flavour. Finish off your Easter unicorn sundae with a dollop of whipped cream on top, creating a fluffy and indulgent treat.

Serve immediately and enjoy the magical flavours of Easter with this delightful sundae creation! Feel free to get creative and add additional toppings such as sprinkles, mini chocolate eggs, or colourful marshmallows to customise your Easter Unicorn Sundae to your liking. Happy Easter and happy indulging!