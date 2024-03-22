Warrican dismantles Red Force, Barbados win in 3 days

Jomel Warrican. - File photo

TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force crashed to an eight-wicket defeat on day three of their West Indies Four-day Championship fifth-round match against Barbados Pride at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair on March 22.

Red Force ended day two on 100 for three in their second turn at the crease — still needing seven runs to make the visiting team bat again.

With the overnight pair of captain Joshua Da Silva and Amir Jangoo starting the day's play on 17 and 30 respectively, the hosts would have backed themselves to put a solid second-innings score on the board.

However, the Red Force batting capitulated on day three as they lost their last seven wickets for just 24 runs. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican ripped through the home team's batting order with figures of six for 31, while lanky pace bowler Jason Holder took four for 23, to back up his four-wicket haul from the first innings.

Set just 18 for victory, Barbados had a wobble in their chase as Zachary McCaskie (one) and Raymon Reifer (duck) were both dismissed by Khary Pierre (two for ten) in the second over.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite (five not out) and Jonathan Drakes (14 not out) saw the visitors over the line without further loss as they got the emphatic victory to wrap up the contest by approximately 11.30 am.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

TT RED FORCE 172 (Amir Jangoo 93 not out, Anderson Phillip 15; Jason Holder 4/47, Chaim Holder 3/28) and 124 (Kjorn Ottley 39, A Jangoo 35; Jomel Warrican 6/31, J Holder 4/23) vs

BARBADOS PRIDE 279 (Jonathan Drakes 72, Zachary McCaskie 46, Shane Dowrich 40; Khary Pierre 3/54, Jayden Seales 2/33) and 20/2 (Jonathan Drakes 14 not out; K Pierre 2/10). Barbados Pride won by 8 wickets.