Trinidad and Tobago in Pan Am hockey final after beating USA

Trinidad and Tobago hockey men celebrate a field goal against USA in the Indoor Pan Am Cup in Calgary, Canada on March 22. - Photo courtesy Pan Am Hockey Federation

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s men's hockey team are in the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup final and also booked their spot at the 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, after getting an exciting 5-4 win over the US in Calgary, Canada in their semifinal on March 22.

TT lost 4-3 to the US in their second group game at the Pan Am Indoor Cup on Wednesday, but the Calypso Stickmen won the nine-goal thriller in their pivotal semi to book a spot in the final at 9.30 pm on March 22.

Mickell Pierre opened the scoring for TT in the very first minute of the game, and they held a slender 4-3 lead at the half after goals by Shaquille Daniel, Tariq Marcano and Jordan Vieira.

Pierre netted a second goal in the 21st minute to give TT a 5-3 lead. And though Koehl Comiskey completed a hat-trick in the 36th minute to cut the deficit to 5-4, TT held on to get the win and seal their spot in the final and seal World Cup qualification as well.

Argentina face Guyana in the second semifinal scheduled to start at 3.45pm.

Argentina beat TT in their last group game on March 21, after TT had already booked their place in the semis and decided to rest a few regulars.