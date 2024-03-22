The Greens of Sevilla

TOMORROW’S LUNCH: Standard 3 students of Sevilla Private Primary School tending to the plants during the launch of their school’s agricultural project on Tuesday. - Courtesy Vimla Bajnath

STUDENTS of Sevilla Private Primary School were excited on March 19 to participate in the launch of their school’s agricultural programme.

Namdevco chairman Wayne Inniss – who is also the vice-chairman of the school board – collaborated with the school for the project. Students submitted names for the project and the Standard Three class won with their submission, The Greens of Sevilla. The students planted lettuce, melongene and cucumbers.

PTA education officer Amrit Bajnath led the project with assistance from teachers and other parents. Bajnath said there are discussions to start a hydroponics system at the school next term.