Red Force Divas tackle leaders Jamaica in T20 Blaze

SECOND-RANKED Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas aim to go top of the Cricket West Indies Women’s T20 Blaze table when they face leaders Jamaica at Warner Park in St Kitts on March 23, from 10am.

TT bounced back from an opening-round loss against Guyana, to record back-to-back wins over Leeward Islands and Windward Islands.

Jamaica, however, are unbeaten after three matches and lead the standings with 13 points, while TT sit in second on nine. A victory could propel TT past Jamaica, or put them on the same points.

In other matches, fourth-ranked Guyana women play fifth-place Barbados from 2:30pm while Leeward Islands, in third, face a winless Windward Islands from 7pm.