Miss World Caribbean Aché Abrahams meets PM

Aché Abrahams, left, and her parents leave the Office of the Prime Minister after meeting with him at Whitehall, Port of Spain, on Thursday. - Photo by Roger Jacob

MISS TT Aché Abrahams met the Prime Minister on March 21, when they discussed her desire to work with the nation's youth.

Abrahams confirmed this in a brief interview with reporters on leaving Whitehall, Queen's Park West, Port of Spain, days after returning home from the March 9 Miss World pageant in India. She placed fourth overall.

She commented, "It is such an honour that he (Dr Rowley) took the time to meet with me. I think it reflects the support of my beautiful country.

"The meeting went amazing(ly). I am just excited to see what is up next, and I always tell people that this is just chapter one.

"I can't wait to continue to give back to our beautiful country and continue to really help in whatever way I can. Very excited, very excited," she gushed.

Reporters asked if she had any specific project at the top of her agenda.

"So I created the Invisible Scars Project, which focuses on destigmatising mental health, but really and truly it is about empowering the youth and people of Trindad and Tobago." Abrahams said she has had support from Social Development Minister Donna Cox for this project and hopes to see its continuity.

"With the prime minister, we discussed how I am going to continue empowering the children, especially teenagers in high school, and how we can really be there to guide them in the right direction. There are many things in the works right now that I am excited to eventually share with you."

She also wished best of luck to the nation's standard five students who sat the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam on March 21, telling them: "Do your best and this would be good enough.

"I believe in you, your parents believe in you, the nation believes in you. Be patient with yourself. Believe in yourself."