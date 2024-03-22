Ital Food Festival at Scouts HQ

The Ital Food Festival will take place on March 24 at the Scouts Headquarters, St Ann’s. A media release said it will be a celebration of plant-based living and culture.

“Experience the goodness of wholesome meals prepared with care, promoting wellness for both self and environment. This event isn’t just for vegans or ‘italists,’ it’s for everyone seeking a taste of natural, authentic cuisine and alternatives,” the release said.

Whether fasting for Lent or aiming for a healthier lifestyle, the festival is also inviting meat-eaters and vegans alike to indulge in its offerings.

Patrons will have options of dairy-free, soya-free, gluten-free, locally-made sweet and savoury snacks and meals. There will be nourishing ital stews with local provisions and vegetables, gourmet hand-crafted patties in multi-grain bread, wholesome salads, tofu, freshly-squeezed juices, punches, pies and more, the release said.

The festival will feature samples and giveaways, a herbal garden for healing, a petting zoo, local hand-crafted treasures, and drumming and music.

It runs from 10 am-6 pm. Entry is free for children under 13 and there is the option of exchanging plant-based products as a waiver for the entry fee. For further info: visit https://www.ticketgateway.com/event/view/italfoodfestival2024.