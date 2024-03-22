Health Ministry: Sewer problem delays award of Caroni lots

The Ministry of Health Administrative Building at Queen's Park East, Port of Spain. - Photo by Roger Jacob

THE Ministry of Health is blaming concerns over a proposed sewage system for a delay in creating residential lots from lands of the former Caroni (1975) Ltd.

A statement on March 21 came the day after a protest outside the new Ministry of Health at Queen's Park East, Port of Spain.

The protest was staged by about 15 people who are upset at a years-long delay in the award of lots promised to former workers of the now-defunct sugar company. It was led by Reunited Farmers Alliance head Davica Thomas.

The statement said, "The Ministry of Health is considering an application for the subdivision of land from Caroni (1975) Ltd, to create residential lots, pursuant to the Public Health (Streets and Buildings) Bye-laws made under Section 15 of the Public Health Ordinance, Chap 12 No 4."

It said the ministry’s Chief Public Health Inspector had raised concerns over a proposed sewage-disposal system recommended by WASA that the system might result in the discharge of partially-treated sewage into roadside drains.

The statement added that the health minister had written to the minister of public utilities outlining the public-health concerns.

It warned, "While the Ministry of Health acknowledges the plight of those concerned, the proposed sewage disposal system, in its present form, would pose a serious health hazard to the very residents, their children and any visiting members of the public, in particular, those who conduct sanitation activities within these communities."