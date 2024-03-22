Deadline to register for Panorama 2025 is March 26

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore.

Pan Trinbago has announced the registration deadline for Panorama 2025 is March 26. A media release from Pan Trinbago said steelbands from across TT are encouraged to register to participate in this event.

It said the 2024 Panorama season has been hailed as a phenomenal success, showcasing the incredible talent and vibrant culture of TT.

With electrifying performances and passionate displays of musical mastery, steelbands captivated audiences worldwide, further solidifying the nation’s reputation as the home of pan excellence, the release said.

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore extended appreciation once again to all steelbands, pannists, participants, supporters, sponsors, and stakeholders who contributed to the success of the 2024 Panorama season.

Building on this momentum, Ramsey-Moore called on local artistes and music producers to collaborate in producing songs across all genres that prominently feature the pan and celebrate the rich heritage of TT.

“As we look ahead to Panorama 2025, we invite the entire nation to join us in celebrating the spirit of unity, creativity, and cultural pride that defines our steelband tradition. Together, let us continue to elevate the steelpan art form and showcase its unparalleled brilliance to the world.”

For more info and registration details, visit Pan Trinbago’s head office at 55 Dundonald Street, Port of Spain, call 235-5493, or email: media@pantrinbago.co.tt.