Cops find gun, ammo in Erin scrapyard

- Photo courtesy TTPS

South Western Division Task Force (SWDTF) police seized a gun and ammunition in Operation Safe Street on Friday in a scrapyard in Erin.

The exercise took place between 4 am and 8 am.

A police statement said officers received information and went to Los Iros Junction, where they searched an unfenced scrapyard and found a Glock 19 and 17 rounds of 9 mm ammunition on top of some steel pipes.

WPC Vesprey secured and took the gun and ammunition to the Fyzabad police station.

Snr Supt Remy, ASP Simon, and Insp Prescott co-ordinated the exercise, which Sgt Leotaud led. It also included SWDTF police.

No one was arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.