N Touch
News

Cops find gun, ammo in Erin scrapyard

- Photo courtesy TTPS
- Photo courtesy TTPS

South Western Division Task Force (SWDTF) police seized a gun and ammunition in Operation Safe Street on Friday in a scrapyard in Erin.

The exercise took place between 4 am and 8 am.

A police statement said officers received information and went to Los Iros Junction, where they searched an unfenced scrapyard and found a Glock 19 and 17 rounds of 9 mm ammunition on top of some steel pipes.

WPC Vesprey secured and took the gun and ammunition to the Fyzabad police station.

Snr Supt Remy, ASP Simon, and Insp Prescott co-ordinated the exercise, which Sgt Leotaud led. It also included SWDTF police.

No one was arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments

"Cops find gun, ammo in Erin scrapyard"

More in this section