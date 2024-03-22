Ansa McAl cops EuroCHAMTT award

EuroCHAMTT executive assistant, Denise Speck, left; EU ambassador Peter Cavendish; Ansa McAl’s chief legal and external affairs officer, Frances Bain-Cumberbatch; Ansa McAl corporate sustainability specialist, Natalie Bibby; Ansa McAl head of culture and communication, Sarah Inglefield and EuroCHAMTT president and chair of proceedings Dr Axel Kravatzky. - Photo courtesy Ansa McAl

THE Ansa McAl Group, for the second consecutive year, was a recipient of the European Business Chamber in Trinidad and Tobago (EuroCHAMTT)’s Sustainability Champions Awards.

In a release on March 20, Ansa McAl said that this year the group was awarded the Overall Sustainability Champion 2024 - Large Companies award on March 15 at the Brix Hotel, Port of Spain.

EuroCHAMTT, a non-profit organisation, through the award, recognised the group's integration of sustainability practices across its sectors, inclusive of various environmental and social initiatives, and well-established governance structures.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Frances Bain-Cumberbatch, chief legal and external affairs officer at Ansa McAl, said, "Though we may have started formalising our sustainability strategy and developing an ESG framework in 2020, in many ways sustainability has been part of our approach to the way we do business throughout our 140 plus year history.

"This award belongs to every employee of the Ansa McAl, each of whom through their valuable day-to-day work, holds a role in pushing our region towards sustainability, a key element of the group’s transformation. We are thankful to EuroCHAMTT, not only for this recognition but for their important work in raising awareness about the importance of sustainability in business in the Caribbean."