Well done, President Kangaloo

President Christine Kangaloo - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Open letter to President Christine Kangaloo.

Your Excellency, kindly accept the greetings of the Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago on the occasion of your first anniversary as our beloved President.

Your address at your alma mater, St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando, on Tuesday was truly inspirational, laced with motivation and relevance, timely and seen as uplifting to students. The extraordinary use of your time has morphed into excellence beyond the title of office, via pursuit and achievement.

Beyond that, you have shown a sense of loving justice, equality and being right over popularity. As you continue to serve, we pray for God’s blessings and protection for you. You have demonstrated dignity, decorum, neither blinded nor distracted by the bordering-on-obscene comments of some purely prejudiced individuals.

The organisation looks forward to the future with confidence with you as our President. We live our motto, “For the Love of Country.”

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH, co-ordinator

JUNIOR HOWELL, director

GLORIA SARGEANT, secretary