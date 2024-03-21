UNC MP: People shouldn't have to beg for water

Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne - Photo courtesy Parliament

WATER is one of the most basic human rights, and citizens should not have to beg or protest for this precious commodity, says Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne.

For World Water Day on March 22, Haynes-Alleyne is urging the government to accelerate improvements to the national tap-borne water supply.

She observed that unfortunately, climate change, coupled with the poor management of water resources, has resulted in many households across Trinidad and Tobago having severe water woes.

Reflecting on this year’s theme, Water for Peace, the Opposition MP said in a statement she is quite aware of the frustration that dry taps cause communities – hence the reason for urgent redress.

“We’ve seen the fiery protests and desperate cries for action. As we approach the height of the dry season, systems to bring relief to citizens must be put into place. Yes, we are all on board with water conservation, but we can’t conserve what we don’t have.”

Haynes-Alleyne said in her constituency there are dozens of communities that have dry taps for weeks on end.

Attempts to get truck-borne water from the regional corporation or the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) often prove futile, because the demand is so great it takes weeks to fulfill requests, she said.

Even when the supply is restored, people go through further hardships, as the water is not always clean, or they must get out of bed during the night to fill buckets and containers.

Specifically, she said: “At present, infrastructure for pipe-borne water is being installed in the community of Cotton Hill, Gasparillo. Hundreds of residents will soon have access to tap water for the first time ever.

"Unfortunately, there are still communities such as Corosal that depend on rainwater collection and community tanks that are not filled often enough. This can’t be how we expect citizens of TT to operate in 2024.”

Haynes-Alleyne called on the government to act urgently.

“The government has to uphold its end of the social contract. Citizens have been incredibly patient, paying their water bills without fail despite having dry taps on top of purchasing truckloads of water for their daily needs.

“There have been many plans announced but their implementation is long overdue. Improving water supply across TT is integral to our quality of life and citizens should not be forced to protest and beg for such a basic human right.”