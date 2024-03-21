TT Post cop Courts alternative knockout netball title

TT Post goal scorer Nekiesha Gomes (R) claims possession of the high pass while under pressure from UTT Patriots goalkeeper GeorgeAnn Horsford during the All Sectors netball tournament championship division match at the Eastern Regional Sporting Indoor Arena on January 27, in Tacarigua. - DANIEL PRENTICE

TT Post captured their second Courts All Sectors Netball League divisional knockout title in five days as they powered to the alternative crown at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua on Wednesday.

Having won the championship trophy over the weekend, TT Post’s alternative team showed grit in their knockout tourney and defeated UTC 24-19 in the final.

Renee Mushington scored 14 goals from 19 attempts and Diamond Baptiste earned ten for the winners.

For UTC, Renicia Goodridge did all the work by scoring her team’s 19 goals, from 26 attempts.

In their respective semi-finals, TT Post trumped USC 22-16, with Baptiste (12) leading the way and Mushington (nine) providing support.

UTC also evaded Police by a slim three-goal victory (16-13) to seal a title shot. Scoring for the victors were Goodidge (14) and Andrea Arthur (two).

Earlier matches saw TT Post beat Defence Force 18-14, Police topped Fire Youth 19-10, UTC get past Police Netball Youth Club (PNYC) 24-10 and USC emerge 20-16 victors over UWI.

On Thursday, championship league action continued with PNYC versus UTT from 5.30pm and Bermudez up against MIC from 6.45pm.

On Saturday, from 11am, the Courts Open Knockout jumps off.