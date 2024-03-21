Torch relay to launch off CariFin Games for financial sector

Team Republic Bank Ltd carries the torch at the 2023 Carifin Games. -

Teams from the financial sector will participate in the CariFin Games Torch Relay and other fitness activities this weekend as the event marks its 20th anniversary.

CariFin Games is an annual series of sports and fitness events that bring together professionals from the financial services sector, a media release said.

The Torch Relay on March 23, begins promptly at 6 am at the Central Bank. The route will highlight Port of Spain's vibrant streets and landmarks, concluding at the Ministry of Finance, a media release said.

This route is designed to challenge and invigorate participants passing through key financial and historical points in Port of Spain, including, UTC, Scotia Bank, Eastern Credit Union, Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance, Sagicor, First Citizens Bank and Republic Bank Ltd.

The event places emphasises on team spirit, institutional pride, and promotion of a balanced, healthy lifestyle within the financial community.

Addressing industry challenges such as workplace wellness and employee engagement, the Torch Relay stands as a testament to the sector's innovative approach to fostering a supportive and health-conscious community. It also serves as a platform for networking, the release said.

Wendy Darbasie, senior manager, monetary operations of the Central Bank also hailed the event for bringing the sector together for a healthy cause.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the 20th edition of the CariFin Torch Relay, a milestone event that celebrates the strength, diversity, and resilience of our financial services community. This event is a powerful reminder of our shared commitment to wellness, camaraderie, and excellence," Darbasie said in the release.

The CariFin Games is inviting all members of the financial sector along with their families and supporters to join in this celebration of fitness, friendship and community spirit. The release said as the torch is passed from team to team, it symbolises the light of unity, hope, and mutual support that shines brightly within the financial community.

For more info contact Wayne Roberts at 487-9487.