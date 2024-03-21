Teams must face scrutiny

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Often we seem to forget, misunderstand, or simply tune off on things that matter so much to our national psyche. The value of importance, roles, effects of sports must be duly addressed, evaluated, assessed, commended as well as condemned as per the situation existing at, more so, the national level.

In this respect, and given the long awaited TTFA national elections due early next month, we will be seeing the two competing parties addressing us in a bid to attract votes, a quite natural activity. The question of what and, allow me to add, who are being offered seems relevant. The voters must realise the sanctity of their choice of leaders.

The competing two must be convincing in their proposed, if any, manifesto, as we await. Senator David Nakhid also sought such proposals, thus far absent. We deserve to know what plans are being put forward and in a timely manner, open to discussion and clarification, and on a level playing field at that. Areas of concern include club structure, procurement, as being done now, youth football, coaching, refereeing among those needed urgent action.

Those seeking positions/office have a way of mouthing nice-sounding terms like “transparency, accountability, inclusion, integration,” but where do we see evidence of any of these? To those of us who have given our blood, sweat, tears, talent, treasure, time, we should demand that both teams be open to scrutiny as we seek to go forward. This is in our DNA.

Opportunity will be created for all to come to a conclusion and to cast their sacred vote. In all of this the media can play a pivotal role by seeking to have free, fair, open discussion, duly facilitated for our citizens to be able to question the contenders. It is, in my respectful view, that the situation of the 24 TT PFL clubs having as much as 64 per cent of the votes is far from the best, more so as almost 70 clubs and affiliates comprise the remainder. Comparison with other countries cuts a sad picture indeed.

This is not a contention as it is the accepted amendments to the constitution by which football is now governed. Neither will any useful purpose be served in any debate on it. The fact is there and remains in effect. We have had, unfortunately, the perception of not-too-transparent activities being employed in a bid to win the support of voters. While this may be rumour, we may find it useful to look in-depth at the problems, not the least being the club structure and representation as existing at present. Too much to look at now but, hopefully, it will be seen as a top priority as we move forward.

With the election not too far away, we must request serious consideration and follow-up of all pledges made to ensure compliance. Will the contenders kindly add this to their manifestos?

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

retired FIFA referee football administrator