Students eager for SEA to be over

Students of Rosary Boys RC School stand in assembly for prayers before their Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) Examinations at Park St, Port of Spain on March 21. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

As over 19,000 students across TT made their way to their respective schools to write the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination, Newsday spoke to some of them and their parents in Port of Spain.

Carlene Joseph-Clarke, whose son Matthew attends Richmond Street Boys said she felt a “jiggle and jitter” in her stomach.

Joseph-Clarke, who lives in Chaguanas said this was her third time dealing with the pre-SEA routine, but unlike her first two sons, this time she was a bit anxious. She said she felt her son did not revise as much as she would have liked.

"He did his homework and attended lessons, but I'm still nervous."

Matthew would like to attend Presentation College, Chaguanas.

Making his way confidently to Moulton Hall Methodist Primary School on Abercromby Street, 12-year-old Jeremiah Guy said he felt good and was not worried about any subject. He was looking forward to the Language Arts paper, saying it was his favourite class. He hopes to pass for his first choice, Trinity College, Moka. He was looking forward to the post-exam giveaways.

At Rosary Boys' RC, a few parents were seen standing nervously outside the compound looking on at their boys, who were in assembly and being led in prayer.

Candis Pierre from St Ann’s said she was a bit sad because her last child was doing the exam. She said she wasn't worried about her son because she felt the school did an excellent job of preparing the students.

Her 11-year-old son, Angelo Lewis, said he was a bit nervous about the Language Arts paper but was excited for the math exam as math was his favourite subject. Lewis said he wants to pass for St Mary's College because both his brothers went there. He intends to relax during the school holidays by playing sports.

Jahiem Lewis from Laventille, also a pupil at Rosary Boys' RC, said he was excited. Lewis said his favourite subjects are math and English and hopes to pass for CIC, or Fatima College.