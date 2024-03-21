Soca Warriors get ready for historic Copa play-in vs Canada

Trinidad and Tobago men’s football team head coach Angus Eve says his team is in a positive frame of mind as they look ahead to one of the most important matches in the country’s football history – a 2024 Conmebol Copa America play-in match versus Canada in Frisco, Texas on Saturday.

Eve’s 23-man squad has been busy at their training base in Carrollton, Texas this week, and the Soca Warriors coach says they are building momentum nicely toward the one-off showdown with the Canadians. With a win, the Soca Warriors will advance to group A of the Copa America tournament where they will rub shoulders with Chile, Peru and reigning World Cup champions Argentina.

Eve said the game is of great significance to the team and the country as well, as it presents an opportunity for his charges to bring good news to the forefront for the TT public.

“We spoke about the importance of the match. Not just for us as individuals, but for the country (as well),” Eve told TT Football Association (TTFA) media. “Especially in the time we (are experiencing) with so many things happening which are not pleasant.”

On Tuesday, TTFA media released a video which saw talented winger Real Gill speaking about the pain he felt following a fatal drive-by shooting in Harpe Place, PoS which claimed the lives of five people on March 16. Gill, who recently transferred to Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC in the United Soccer League, grew up in Harpe Place.

Against the 50th-ranked Canada, Eve wants the Soca Warriors to seize the opportunity to create history.

“This is one of the most important matches we will play in our history I think, because it gives us an opportunity to qualify for a tournament we have never qualified for,” Eve said.

“We have never been this far in the (Concacaf Nations League). And also, Canada is like 40-something places above us in the Fifa ranking so it’s a massively important game for the individuals here and for our country and for football going forward in (TT) on the whole.”

Eve praised the intensity and energy in the team’s training sessions, and he will be hoping the Soca Warriors can transfer that zeal to the playing field when they go face-to-face with Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David and the high-octane Canadian team from 4pm on Saturday. “The guys are in really good spirits and the training sessions have been an extension of that. They have been very sharp, very enthusiastic and they are willing to do the things we want them to do.”