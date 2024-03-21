SEA Students 2024 Photo Gallery

Students of San Fernando Boys' RC School celebrate after writing the SEA exam. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Youngsters from across Trinidad and Tobago studied for months for the SEA exam on March 21. Breathing a sigh of reflief now that the exam is over, they celebrated in various ways. Newsday captured them in their moments of celebration.

Here are some of the images we captured: