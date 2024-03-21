San Fernando SEA students vow to give exam their all

SEA student Mecai Cooper, of Coffee Boys' AC Primary School in San Fernando, together with his mother Mervina Cooper and baby brother Kiril Pantin on March 21. - Photo by Laurel V Williams

Students who arrived at schools in San Fernando on Thursday morning to sit this year's Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination seemed to have positive thoughts about it and pledged to do their best.

Parents and guardians accompanied their children to several schools, including Coffee Boys' AC Primary School, St Gabriel's Girls' RC and San Fernando Boys’ RC, and wished them luck.

At around 7.30 am, most students were already at school, although some trickled in afterward.

Most said they were ready for the exams and intended to do their best.

The parents admitted they were more nervous than their children. Many of them also hugged and kissed their children before they entered the schools.

At Coffee Street, Mecai Cooper, 12, beamed with excitement as he walked with his mother, Mervina Cooper, to the nearby Anglican school. He said he was looking forward to the exam.

His mother combed his hair before he went in.

As she held her 11-month-old son Kiril Pantin, while combing Mecai's hair, she told Newsday: "He got up at 6 am, as he usually does. He did everything as normal this morning."

At 8.14 am, St Gabriel's Girls' RC School Parent Teacher Action Team took to social media to offer best wishes to the students.

A Facebook post said: "We pray for all our SEA students today. May God bless you and keep you."

About 18,250 students were set to sit the exam nationwide today.