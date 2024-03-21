Property tax will benefit communities

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: As a local government representative, I wholeheartedly support the Minister of Rural Development and Local Government’s contribution to the debate on the Property Tax (Amendment) Bill 2024.

The minister’s passionate defence of the tax resonates deeply with me as someone directly involved in local governance and community development.

One aspect of the minister’s argument that particularly resonates with me is the emphasis on utilising property tax revenue for local economic development projects. In my constituency we’ve been struggling to secure funding for initiatives like community gardens and small-scale infrastructure projects.

The prospect of having a reliable revenue stream from property taxes gives me hope that we can finally address these pressing needs.

For example, in the San Juan East community there’s a vacant lot of land that has long been neglected.

With the revenue generated from property taxes, we could transform this lot into a vibrant community space, complete with urban gardens, playgrounds and recreational facilities. Not only would this enhance the quality of life for residents, but it would also stimulate economic activity and foster a stronger sense of community cohesion.

Furthermore, the minister’s commitment to funding projects such as hydroponic agriculture is especially relevant to our region.

With property tax revenue, we could invest in hydroponic farming initiatives that not only provide fresh produce to our residents, but also create employment opportunities and boost local food security.

This innovative approach to agriculture aligns perfectly with our community’s values of sustainability and self-sufficiency.

Additionally, the minister’s critique of the Opposition’s objections strikes a chord with me. It’s frustrating to witness political gamesmanship and obstructionism when what our communities truly need is decisive action and forward-thinking policies.

The minister’s unwavering stance in the face of the Opposition underscores the Government’s dedication to delivering tangible results for our constituents.

In conclusion, I stand firmly behind the Government’s efforts to advocate for property tax that will benefit our communities. Its passionate defence during the debate on the amendment to the act was welcomed.

The Minister of Finance’s pragmatic approach and unwavering commitment to development resonate deeply with me as a councillor. I am confident that the property tax under the minister’s leadership will pave the way for a brighter future for our burgesses, addressing funding shortfalls and driving meaningful progress in our communities.

RAPHAEL JOHN

councillor, San Juan East