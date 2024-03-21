Pouis in full bloom

The beautiful blooms of a pink poui tree are reflected in a pond at the Hollows in the Queen's Park Savannah. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Easter is one of Trinidad and Tobago's highly anticipated seasons. While kite flying, hot cross buns and beach visits are local staples of the season, the beautiful sight of blossoming poui trees are a tell-tale sign that the holiday is near.

Pouis typically bloom during Trinidad and Tobago's dry season, with trees sporting fragrant flowers in vibrant hues of yellow or pink. Considered one of the strongest tropical trees, pouis can grow as tall as 150 feet, with a base as wide as seven feet in diameter.

The Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain remains a favourite spot for people to view these magnificent trees up close. The picturesque landscape makes for the perfect backdrop for picnics or a romantic stroll and is a photographer's dream, as demonstrated by Newsday photographer Faith Ayoung in these captivating shots.