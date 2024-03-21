Paria lauds students' success in stock market game

Muhstaq Mohammed, general manager Paria, right, presents a prize to principal of St Benedict's College Hymattee Jaleel. At left is Charielle Plowden, country manager Wizdom CRM. -

Paria Fuel Trading Company (Paria) celebrated the achievements of over 600 students from Marabella North Secondary School, San Fernando Central Secondary School and Pleasantville Secondary School who participated in two cycles of the Sustainable Stock Market Game.

Among the 2,875 participants from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, 34 made it to the top-ranking 200 students. Their outstanding performance is a testament to their hard work, determination and aptitude for strategic thinking, Paria said in a media release said.

The company said it is committed to empowering the next generation of leaders through initiatives like the Sustainable Stock Market Game, thus fostering financial literacy and responsible investing practices among Caribbean youth.

Mushtaq Mohammed, general manager terminal and trading, said, in the release, “Paria is a proud sponsor of WizdomCRM Sustainable Stock Market Game. When Paria was approached to invest in the virtual stock market game, we believed it was in alignment with our corporate social investment programme in the education of our youths.

"This platform provides an excellent start for secondary students to learn about trading on the stock exchange market and the roles and functions of companies involved in trading such as Paria."

The company has sponsored some 1100 students for the project. It invested in 250 students in Cycle 5 (April–July 2023) in five schools – paying for their subscription and participation during the competition, he said. Another 250 students were sponsored in Cycle 6 (September-December 2023) at four secondary schools. Paria has committed to sponsoring another 400 students for Cycle 7 which begins April 2024, and 200 university students at a platinum-tier partnership are participating in the September 2023-May 2024 period, the release said.

Paria stood alongside educators, parents, and the top 152 students on February 4, for the WizdomCRM Sustainable Stock Market Game awards ceremony which was themed, Strive for Excellence through Artificial Intelligence in the 21st century.

Designed to nurture a deeper understanding of capital markets, WizdomCRM's platform engages students in a dynamic learning environment, to cultivate not only financial literacy but also a broader awareness of economic opportunities within the Caricom region, the release said.

“At WizdomCRM Caribbean Ltd, we firmly believe in the transformative power of education to unlock the full potential of every student. Our innovative platforms have been meticulously designed to empower students with essential skills in decision-making, analysis, and adaptability, equipping them to thrive in the 21st century," country manager Charielle Plowden said at the ceremony.

She commend the students for their unwavering dedication and exceptional talent.

"Our pioneering Regional Stock Market Game competition, inspired by cricket and showcasing the collaboration between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, fosters cross-cultural Caribbean co-operation and ignites student enthusiasm for savings, budgeting and ESG investing.

"We eagerly anticipate our Regional Premier League, themed Capital Markets Awareness and Education, in April, globally recognised as Financial Literacy Month.

"We at WizdomCRM and Paria are committed to continuing our efforts to empower Caribbean youth and promote literacy across the region."