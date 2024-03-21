On this Down Syndrome Day, let’s love more

Dinesh Rambally -

THE EDITOR: In observance of today’s very important World Down Syndrome Day, we in TT participate by pulling on our funkiest, funniest socks and wearing them for everyone to see.

We delight in taking a sock selfie and sharing throughout social media to show our support for those affected by Down syndrome.

Unfortunately, some people are discouraged by the responsibility that comes with caring for a Down syndrome child. But those that care for them will tell you what a joy they can be. Those with Down syndrome are usually normal, healthy and active, enjoying life like everyone else. It is our prejudices against them which create unnecessary boundaries which limit their opportunities at school, ambitions and overall engagements in the workplace, in sports, in their communities, friendships and even romantic friendships.

Knowledge is power. The more we know, the more we understand Down syndrome. Love has a way of making science and statistics irrelevant and it brings its own kind of understanding. So I say let’s love one another more. Let’s love those who are differently-abled and/or with special needs even more. When we embrace our differences, only then will we truly know how beautiful we are as a people.

Happy World Down Syndrome Day 2024.

DINESH RAMBALLY

MP, Chaguanas West