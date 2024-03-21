Kavita Singh: Embrace your child’s uniqueness

Kavita Singh and five-year-old son Levi Samai who was diagnosed with Down Syndrome at birth.

BAVINA SOOKDEO

World Down Syndrome Day, celebrated on March 21, is an internationally recognised awareness day that has been acknowledged by the UN since 2012. Down Syndrome is a genetic condition characterised by the presence of an additional chromosome.

Normally, individuals are born with 46 chromosomes, but those with Down Syndrome possess an extra copy of chromosome 21. This occurrence, termed trisomy, alters the typical development of the body and brain, leading to both mental and physical challenges in affected individuals.

Chromosomes serve as packets of genetic information that play crucial roles in determining the formation and functioning of a baby’s body throughout pregnancy and after birth.

In Point Fortin, one woman has wholeheartedly embraced her son’s uniqueness. Kavita Singh’s son Levi was diagnosed with Down Syndrome at birth. At 38, Singh, the single mother of three boys, also owns Image Expression by Kavi, where she works as a certified makeup artist and hairdresser. Reflecting on her experience, she said, “Being a single mother and parent of a child with Down Syndrome has many challenges. However, this experience has given me a different perspective from Levi’s eye.”

Singh cherishes every milestone with Levi, highlighting moments like his first independent sit-up and his triumphant first steps at the age of three.

“I have a greater appreciation for daily functions that we may take for granted. Some of my greatest moments with Levi include when he sat up on his own for the first time and when he took his first steps on his own at the age of three. Before that, because of weak muscle tone (hypotonia), he was at a disadvantage of reaching normal developmental milestones for walking. At the age of three, he started repeating words. Today, at the age of five, slowly but surely, his vocabulary is expanding.”

Despite the hurdles they have faced, she remains resolute in her commitment to Levi’s growth and development. Asked on how she felt on Levi’s diagnosis, she said, “As a mother, experiencing a child with Down Syndrome for the first time, I was overwhelmed and scared, because I lacked understanding of this disorder. At that particular moment, after Levi’s birth, although I was emotional, I didn’t allow my fears to get the better of me. Instead, I accepted his diagnosis and to this day I am willing to learn everything about Down Syndrome in order to help him progress. I have never denied or questioned his diagnosis.”

Acknowledging the challenges she has faced, Singh admitted, “Over the last few years there have been moments when it becomes overwhelming, and I feel emotionally drained and physically tired.” But she finds solace in her other sons and her mother. “Thankfully, I have the unwavering support of my wonderful sons and mother, who are always there for Levi. They are his top supporters. His older brothers have an amazing relationship with him. I am always impressed by the way they interact, and they have always shown Levi so much attention, care and love. Levi has persevered despite the many obstacles he has faced. His personality is a cheerful one. His pure innocence and loving eyes have gained the attention of everyone around him.”

But like every parent, Singh has fears. She admitted that one of the greatest is that Levi may never be independent. “It is a goal that I am determined to achieve so that he may have a better future.” Indeed, Singh’s job is far from finished. She continues to work on confronting misconceptions surrounding Down Syndrome head-on. Pointing out that there are misconceptions about having a child with Down Syndrome, she said, “These include the belief that special-needs children are mentally incapacitated and incapable of learning. In reality, a child with Down Syndrome has the ability to learn and develop new skills over time. With the proper support and resources, our special-needs children can progress and develop into proactive members of society. Assumptions shouldn’t be made based on how they look or their diagnosis. It takes time to see people’s strength.”

In her quest to provide Levi with the best opportunities for growth, Singh has turned to homeschooling, creating a nurturing environment where Levi can thrive naturally. “I want to give my son the right to be himself, to progress and socialise at his pace.” Away from home, Singh and Levi embark on adventures together, from restaurant dates to outings to various playgrounds. Singh does this in an effort to allow Levi to interact with other children. Through her social media platform, Singh shares their journey, aiming to inspire and uplift parents of special-needs children. “I want to encourage parents with special-needs children to be proud of who they are. Love and patience are key. There has been an outpouring of love and support for Levi and myself since then.”

She said one of her greatest achievements is witnessing Levi beat the odds against him. “He is overcoming all these challenges with determination, and it makes me so proud. It motivates me to keep on trying,” Yet amidst the joys of parenting Levi, Singh confronts systemic challenges within the healthcare system. “I truly appreciate the advice that many parents with special-needs children have offered,” she said, “and I look forward to more positive feedback. “I wish there can be greater support for our special-needs children in the healthcare system. I strongly believe that necessary therapies should be available free of charge, because a lot of us cannot afford these therapies privately. Speech therapy and occupational therapy are (essential) to the development of children with Down Syndrome, and because it isn’t readily available to those who can’t afford, it’s an obstacle to the proper care of our children.”

As World Down Syndrome Day is marked, Singh’s message resonates with love and hope.