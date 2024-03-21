Junior golf tees off at Ste Madeleine on Saturday

Junior golgers practise their golf swing at the St Madeleine Golf Course. - Newsday File Photo

Ste Madeleine Golf Club plays host to its one-day Junior Golf Tournament at the club’s course in Usine Ste Madeleine on Saturday.

The event tees off from 8am and features, three-, six-, nine- and 18-hole courses for participants. Concurrently, an adult beginners' tournament will be held at the venue.

The winner of the junior nine-hole gains free entry to the nine-hole game of the Naparima Girls’ Tournament on April 1.

The Ste Madeleine Golf Club is currently blazing the trail for the development of golf for children in south Trinidad. Post-pandemic, there has been a renewed interest in golf globally, as well as in Trinidad and Tobago.

The club offers junior golf classed through a Saturday training programme at the course.

Additionally, the club has a growing number of female juniors, with the hope that there is also a growth in the number of women playing golf .

Through Ste Madeleine's junior medal games, the juniors are able challenge their peers as well as juniors from other clubs.

Tobago juniors have been visiting the course and add a welcome boost. This is testament to the boom in junior golf in Tobago and the number of golf academies now open there.

The TT Golf Association is now hosting several national junior medal games that will present an opportunity for all aspiring national junior players to participate, hoping for a chance to represent at the national level.